Star Wars Bits: Rogue Squadron, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Boba Fett, And More

Lucasfilm has delayed the start of production on Patty Jenkins' "Rogue Squadron," which was originally slotted for a December 22, 2023 release date.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jenkins' busy schedule and her previous commitments to DC Films and Warner Bros., including a third "Wonder Woman" movie (which she will direct) and an "Amazons" spin-off (which she'll produce), are taking priority over "Rogue Squadron." Jenkins and writer Matthew Robinson ("Love and Monsters") have been developing the movie for over a year, with the intent to start filming in 2022. It was to have gone into pre-production by the end of this year. Instead, the film has been removed from Lucasfilm's production schedule, with Jenkins expected to return when she is available.

Our friend Big Screen Leaks says the film wasn't just delayed because of Jenkins' schedule. According to the outlet, production on "Rogue Squadron" was never going to be ready to shoot next year. The reason? Lucasfilm wants to make sure that the screenplay is just right before filming begins. According to BSL, the script has received a major re-write, which has delayed the production.

Announced at last year's Investor Day event, "Rogue Squadron" will "introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy."