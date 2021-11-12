Mckenna Grace To Star In The Bad Seed Sequel (Which She Co-Wrote With Her Dad)

Let's start at the beginning, here.

First, there was the book. William March's 1954 American novel "The Bad Seed" focuses on a mother's realization that her little girl is a cold-blooded killer — sort of the opposite of Lynne Ramsey's "We Need To Talk About Kevin." The book then became a stage play by Maxwell Anderson, and then John Lee Mahin adapted the play into a 1956 film. This film, directed by Mervyn LeRoy and starring Nancy Kelly and Patty McCormack, is the one most folks have seen.

A made-for-tv remake, directed by Paul Wendkos, aired on ABC in 1985. In 2018, a Lifetime remake dropped, directed by Rob Lowe ("Parks & Recreation") and starring Mckenna Grace ("Ghostbusters: Afterlife") and Lowe. And this is where we are today.

The 1956 version enjoys a strong spot in the horror fandom consciousness, despite its wonky ending. Both March's novel and the stage play end with the death of Rhoda's mother, Christine, and she cunningly survives to terrorize another day. The Motion Picture Production Code had beef with this, as they decreed that crime must always be punished and the bad guys can't get away with it, otherwise, it's some kind of endorsement of their behavior (one glance at social media reviews of any horror movie, and some things never change, do they?). To appease censors, the ending was changed to Rhoda literally being struck by lightning. It marred an otherwise amazing film, but the 2018 remake course-corrected the ending, allowing young Emma to live another day. Over here, we're excited to see if they go the extra step and anger the television powers-that-be.

"The Bad Seed" sequel will premiere on Lifetime in 2022.