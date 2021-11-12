Licorice Pizza Early Buzz: A Magical '70s Romp With Engaging And Genuine Leads

Rotten Tomatoes and Fandango writer Erik Davis definitely seems to embody us all when he says he "fell hard" for the film, and notes its rewatchability.

I fell hard for Paul Thomas Anderson's #LicoricePizza. Like PUNCH-DRUNK LOVE, it's funny & eccentric, but the guy who sells mattresses in this one is a 15-year-old entrepreneur who's fallen hopelessly in love & doesn't know what to do about it. Will be one you watch lots of times pic.twitter.com/vGJ44tWwd6 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 12, 2021

Variety writer Courtney Howard gushed over the film's "killer" soundtrack and lead performances — and even claimed the movie does a magical job of "capturing a time when youthful possibilities crash into reality."

Paul Thomas Andersonâ€™s #LicoricePizza is superb. Feels like a warm, funny memory-driven coming of age fever dream, capturing a time when youthful possibilities crash into reality. Alana Haim is absolutely terrific. Cooper Hoffman, a revelation. Plus itâ€™s got a KILLER soundtrack. pic.twitter.com/S7SnVZZQes — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 12, 2021

Variety awards editor Clayton Davis highlighted supporting actor Bradley Cooper's performance and his potential for Oscar glory.

#LicoricePizza has charm, wit and two outstanding debut performances from Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim. I think many will dig its vibe. Bradley Cooper is about three minutes shy of an Oscar win for supporting actor. Paul Thomas Anderson could be in serious play for screenplay. pic.twitter.com/Kg1hQDyzjR — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) November 12, 2021

Collider's Perri Nemiroff complimented PTA's approach with this movie — and confirmed that his superior skill at stylizing '70s Los Angeles has yet to wane.

#LicoricePizza is a dream! An opportunity to become completely enveloped by 1970s LA and the comfort and charm of an impossibly sweet story about growing up and finding love. Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman have my heart. What an utter joy watching them dazzle in this. pic.twitter.com/xYle3NOjsr — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) November 12, 2021

Josh Blumenkrantz claims that Alana Haim's performance is a complete revelation, and notes that moviegoers will be "captivated by her every move."

LICORICE PIZZA a joyful fun romp of a film. PTAâ€™s funniest film set in a the classic 1970â€™s. Cooper Hoffman is hilarious and Alana Haim you are captivated by her every move. Also has one of my favorite sequences in a film this year. The hollywood of this year. 9/10 #licoricepizza pic.twitter.com/0eElzChhnU — Josh Blumenkranz @ AFI FEST (@JoshBlumenkranz) November 12, 2021

Naturally, there were a few folks who weren't as taken with the film — but to each his own, right? Yahoo Entertainment correspondent Kevin Polowy felt the movie was a bit all over the place but still full of heart.

#LicoricePizza is definitely a vibe. Few rock an aesthetic like Paul Thomas Anderson. Itâ€™s fun, and the first half is really funny, but also kind of meandering at times. Iâ€™d put it near Inherent Vice on the scale of PTA. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) November 12, 2021

We Live Entertainment founder Scott Menzel felt the first half of the movie really shined, but said it was hard to deny the picture's pure heart and audience accessibility.

Sad to report that Licorice Pizza does not contain any licorice or pizza, however, it is PTAâ€™s most accessible film & a love letter to Hollywood in the 70s. While the first half is stronger than the second, I enjoyed spending time in this weird world PTA created. #LicoricePizza pic.twitter.com/QkgcyMCpN3 — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) November 12, 2021

AwardsWatch editor-in-chief Erik Anderson "liked" the movie more than he "loved" it — including its lack of Bradley Cooper, for the critic's taste — but he praised Haim and Cooper Hoffman for giving "effortlessly natural performances" with "great chemistry."

LICORICE PIZZA is one of Paul Thomas Anderson's loosest & funniest films. Cooper Hoffman, and especially Alana Haim, give effortlessly natural performances and have great chemistry. Still, liked it more than loved it. Killer soundtrack, needed more Bradley Cooper. #LicoricePizza — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) November 12, 2021

Like I said, the people are liking "Licorice Pizza" — which only bodes well for all of us who have yet to see the flick. I'm ready to see this one at a midnight screening, and I think it would be a perfect little pick-me-up going into the holiday season. All I can say is: Thank you, PTA.