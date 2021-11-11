Spencer Writer Steven Knight Believes Fairy Tales Are Really Horror Stories With Happy Endings [Interview]

"Spencer" is described as a fable and an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days that Diana spends at Sandringham House over Christmas. Did the film always start out this way as more of an interpretation than a biopic?

Yeah, I mean the genesis of it was that Pablo wanted to meet. So we met, and he said he was interested in something about Diana. And I think both of us knew that we shouldn't do a biopic because it's fraught with difficulty. And sort of, if you have that beginning, middle and end, then you can only touch lightly at every point. Whereas what I wanted to do was to concentrate this, to make it like a snapshot, like a paparazzi shot of Diana and hope to find the human being behind the icon in that pressure period of time. And I like the idea of Christmas because it's something that's possibly familiar to lots of us, to be with the family at Christmas, in a situation that may be quite tense. But this situation is multiplied hugely because of the things that are at stake and the level of the nature of the family.

So how much about Princess Diana did you immerse yourself in before sitting down to pen the script?

I avoided watching any of the films or documentaries, and I didn't read any of the books because what I didn't want is... Because I think history finds patterns. If you read the history of any life or situation, the outcome seems inevitable when you read it as a piece of history, because it's like that happened and therefore that happened. Whereas I'm much more interested in trying to experience it the way that we experience the present time, which is sort of chaotic. We don't know where this is heading and the oddness and the strangeness of everybody's real life, to try and introduce that element, so that we are not trying to paint the formal portrait of Diana really.

It's much more of an impressionistic portrait of her. And what I wanted to do was so that we, as an audience, see what she see. In other words, see the world the way she sees, because she was quite unwell at the time. And I think that gives us legitimate permission to be surreal and to see ghosts and to do all of those things. And it's basically a fairy story. And all fairy stories are just horror stories with a happy ending usually. And that's sort of what this is.

So I'm curious, was there a line between reality and fiction that you wouldn't allow yourself to cross in terms of taking creative license?

Yeah. I mean, you have to be sort of ... If you're going to be unrealistic, you've got to be realistic about it. You see? If you're going to write the fable, the fable has to be nailed up there in fact. And what I did is spoke to people who were working, and they served and observed in the house at the time. And so what I did is took firsthand accounts of events and used those as the stepping stones that we could then dance our way through and write the fable.