The Morning Watch: Venom: Let There Be Carnage VFX, Inside National Treasure's Book Of Secrets & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, see how the visual effects for "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" came together, including a fully computer generated Woody Harrelson in the worst suit and hair combination ever. Plus, take a close look inside the pages of the titular prop book from "National Treasure: Book of Secrets." And finally, listen as "Game of Thrones" and "Eternals" star Kit Harington participates in Wired's autocomplete interview.