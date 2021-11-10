Kyle Mooney Stays Weird In Saturday Morning All-Star Hits! Live-Action Animation Hybrid Series On Netflix

Netflix announced "Saturday Morning All Star Hits!" will be arriving on the streaming service next month, and it sounds like it's right up Kyle Mooney's alley. The series is described as "an adult animated and live action hybrid series celebrating all that is 80s and 90s television." Not only that but it's supposedly, "wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing."

The live-action element (seen above) appears to be the show's framework, which finds Kyle Mooney playing twin brothers Skip and Treybor who are guiding us through the Saturday Morning cartoon experience. However, it doesn't seem like that's the only live-action character that Mooney is playing. Another photo from the series reveals him as some kind of 1980s teen heartthrob, pictured alongside Geraldine Viswanathan ("Blockers") as another teen star. So there might be some kind of teen gossip pop culture element at play.

The animation side of the series (below) seems to come in the form of the cartoons Skip and Treybor are presenting, which seem to call back to the animated shows of the 1980s featuring kid characters, zany adventures, silly guest stars, and anthropomorphic animals.

Another glimpse at the animated segments of the series reveals some cartoon athletes, which brings to mind the appearances by professional athletes like the Harlem Globetrotters in shows like "Scooby-Doo: Where Are You?"

But there's also a chance it could be referencing the animated series "ProStars," in which athletes Bo Jackson, Wayne Gretzky and Michael Jordan fought crime, helped kids, and protected the environment, even though the athletes themselves didn't voice the characters and only appeared in bookends at the beginning and end of the show.