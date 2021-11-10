Lost In Space Final Season Trailer: Danger, Family Robinson

The Robinson family is back — but they're lightyears apart. In the new trailer for "Lost in Space" season 3, the final chapter of Netflix's reboot of the classic sci-fi show, the Robinson kids and Robot are once again left to try and survive on their own, while their parents try to keep the rest of the colonists safe from the race of synthetic aliens attacking them.

It's been almost two years since "Lost in Space" season 2 released on Netflix, and it was a strong follow-up that continued so much of what had been great about the first season: the wonders of space brought to life with jaw-dropping visual effects; a family of smart, resourceful characters who are easy to root for; and a pretty much non-stop stream of terrible (but thrilling) disasters for the Robinsons to deal with.

"Lost in Space" season 2's ending also included a major cliffhanger. After the ship carrying the colonists' children disappeared through a rift in space and found itself face-to-face with the Fortuna, the ship that disappeared two decades ago, taking Judy Robinson's biological father, Grant Kelly, with it.

What's next for the Robinson family? Watch the trailer for the final season of "Lost in Space" to find out!