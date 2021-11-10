Artist Paul Shipper On Creating Original Art For A New Line Of E.T.-Inspired Clothing [Interview]

I know that you previously created some E.T.-related artwork for at least one Empire Magazine cover and for an Xfinity campaign. Having already worked on a character that is in some ways limited in terms of expressions and positions, did you find it challenging to do something different and avoid repeating yourself for this new collection?

My illustrative hero, Drew Struzan, is kind of synonymous with a lot of the older original E.T. illustration work, apart from the movie poster by John Alvin, which didn't really feature E.T.'s physical appearance. So Drew's work was synonymous with the character, and it might be one of the reasons I've been sought out, because my work is quite similar to Drew's in a way. It kind of has that feel of nostalgia, which I love and is the reason I've been fortunate enough to do this kind of stuff. But as far as creating the character with a new look, we wanted to do something that didn't exist before – recreating the forest background, and I really wanted to incorporate the rainbow effect. It just felt right. Kind of retro. And that part of the movie is always one that hits you right in the tears and the emotions – the music and everything at once when he's finally going home. This artwork was done in 2018 for Nice Kicks and Shoe Palace, but there's been so many delays that it's just been pushed back and pushed back. So in between doing that, the Xfinity job came along, so I got to revisit an official E.T. image again. It's like a little mini-sequel for the movie, that advertisement.

So you mentioned nostalgia, and that's an element that helps define a lot of your work. Is there a trick to imbuing an image with a nostalgic feeling? That's such an intellectual idea, so how do you translate that into something that's tactile?

It's trial and error, really, and being honest with yourself when you're working on something. You're constantly trying to look at it with fresh eyes to see if it's giving you the right feeling, and sometimes you can overwork things, but there's a moment that happens that's like, That's it. Got it. It feels right now. The layout or the colors or the finish, whatever it is. I'm constantly trying to recreate that feeling I would get seeing the work of people like Drew and Richard Amsel and Bob Peak, those kinds of artists. It always filled me with something when I would see a special piece of their work, so I just try to channel that feeling a little and take myself out of the equation and look at it from afar and think, Does this do it? Does this work? Sometimes it's real quick, and other times you really have to work at it. When you're working with other creative people as well, they have their own creative ideas, so you have to find a balance. Sometimes it works better than others, but for the most part, if you're on the same page, you get there and it's a real win when you get it right.