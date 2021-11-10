The Morning Watch: Monsters Inc. Gets A Retro Disney Remix, Marvel's Eternals Easter Eggs & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, Pixar's "Monsters Inc." gets an animated remix in the style of the classic cartoons from Walt Disney. Plus, get a load of nearly 100 Easter eggs and other details you might have missed in Marvel's "Eternals." Finally, see what "Saturday Night Live" veteran and stand-up comedian Colin Quinn picks when he pays a visit to the Criterion Collection closet.