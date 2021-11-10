The Morning Watch: Monsters Inc. Gets A Retro Disney Remix, Marvel's Eternals Easter Eggs & More
In this edition, Pixar's "Monsters Inc." gets an animated remix in the style of the classic cartoons from Walt Disney. Plus, get a load of nearly 100 Easter eggs and other details you might have missed in Marvel's "Eternals." Finally, see what "Saturday Night Live" veteran and stand-up comedian Colin Quinn picks when he pays a visit to the Criterion Collection closet.
A Pixar Remix Cartoon: Monsters Inc.
First up, Disney and Pixar have given "Monsters Inc." a remix in the vintage style of the classic cartoons from Walt Disney where Mickey Mouse got his start. It's presented as if it were a silent animated short, complete with text interludes for the dialogue. It's a delightful, abridged version of the Pixar movie you love, and we hope that the rest of Pixar's movies will get the same treatment sometime soon.
Eternals Easter Eggs
Next, now that "Eternals" is in theaters, it's time to dig a little deeper for the Easter eggs, callbacks, and comic references throughout the lengthy movie's runtime. With such a dense history for the cosmic characters, it should come as no surprise that there are nearly 100 details that you might have missed on your first watch, as pointed out by ScreenCrush. There's plenty of explanation and speculation to be found, so give it a look.
Colin Quinn Visits the Criterion Closet
Finally, comedian Colin Quinn stopped by the Criterion Collection closet to pick out some of his favorite movies. Quinn can't help but note the pressure that comes with entering the space, where no one wants to come off like an idiot while selecting from the arthouse library of revered classics. Hear what he has to say about "My Life as a Dog," "Roma," "Naked," and more of his choices.