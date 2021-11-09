The History Of Science Fiction Traces The Genre In Comic Book Form - Read An Exclusive Preview

As we careen further into the 21st century, gigantic leaps in technology continue to make it clear that we are living in an entirely different world than the generations that preceded us. But some of the folks in those earlier generations had the vision to know that tumultuous changes were coming, and several of them worked out their thoughts about humanity's evolution and its relationship to technology in science fiction, a genre which was once looked down upon but has since become one of the most dominant genres in modern entertainment.

"The History of Science Fiction," a forthcoming illustrated book written by author/historian Xavier Dollo ("Under the Shadow of the Stars") with illustrations by Djibril Morissette-Phan ("All-New Wolverine"), aims to be a comprehensive look at the origins of the now-beloved genre, and we have a few preview pages to exclusively debut for you. Here's a glimpse at what you'll see in the new book when it hits stores later this month.