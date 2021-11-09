Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: The Harder They Fall, The French Dispatch, Police Story, American Vandal, And More
On the November 9, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer Brad Oman to talk about what they've been up to at the virtual water cooler.
Opening Banter:
At The Water Cooler:
- What we've been Doing:
Brad went to California for a wedding, hung out in Los Angeles for a bit, made custom Funko POPs, started a Saturday Night Live podcast.
- What we've been Reading:
- What we've been Watching:
Ben watched The Harder They Fall and Finch.
Brad finished Friends, watched The French Dispatch, No Time to Die, Eternals, Police Story, American Vandal
- What we've been Eating:
Brad tried Cinnamon Bun Snickers, Reese's Potato Chips Big Cup, Peanut Brittle Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Ginger Snap'd Mountain Dew, and Apple Pie Toast Crunch
- What we've been Playing:
Before The Harder They Fall, Check Out The Prequel Starring Michael K. Williams
