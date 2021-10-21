Before The Harder They Fall, Check Out The Prequel Starring Michael K. Williams

Samuel is known to many as The Bullits, the right-hand man and producing partner to Jay-Z. To give you a sense of their ability to bridge music and film, the pair previously collaborated on the companion album for Baz Luhrman's "The Great Gatsby," blending elegant jazz tunes with momentous hip-hop bangers. Not long after, The Bullits produced his debut album, "They Die By Dawn & Other Short Stories." Familiar name, right? The album was released just months apart from the short film. If it isn't already exceedingly obvious, Jeymes Samuel has a thing for Westerns. The album and its collection of songs is another intro into his approach to both Westerns and storytelling.

Naturally, when the time came for Jeymes Samuel's first feature, he had to continue the good work of revitalizing Westerns. With "The Harder They Fall," Samuel assembles Black historical figures like they're the Avengers. The film's characters — Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), "Treacherous" Trudy Smith (Regina King), "Stagecoach" Mary Fields (Zazie Beetz), "Cherokee" Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and Bass Reeves (Delroy Lindo) — were all real living, breathing historical figures. These Black cowboys, so rarely seen on screen, earned their place in history. But in truth, they lived in various times through the 19th century, with no proof that they ever met one another. There's no evidence that Nat Love and Rufus Buck ever crossed paths, but the film traces a decades-long vendetta between the pair. But "The Harder They Fall" is no biopic — it need not make historical sense. As Samuel puts it best, at the start of the film, "While the events of this story are fictional ... These. People. Existed."

"The Harder They Fall" arrives in select theaters on October 22, 2021, and will be available to stream on Netflix starting November 3, 2021.