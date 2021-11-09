Blades Of Glory 2 Was Discussed, Here's Why It Didn't Happen [Exclusive]

Sequels to beloved comedies have become popular over the last handful of years, given Hollywood's current obsession with building franchises at seemingly all costs. It turns out that one was at least talked about, as filmmakers Josh Gordon and Will Speck have, at the very least, had discussions about "Blades of Glory 2." Indeed, a follow-up to the 2007 ice skating comedy starring Will Ferrell ("Anchorman") and Jon Heder ("Napoleon Dynamite") was in the cards, but never came to pass.

I recently spoke with Gordon and Speck for Marvel's "Hit-Monkey," which arrives on Hulu next week. We'll have the full interview soon, but during the conversation, I asked them if a "Blades of Glory" sequel was ever considered. Speck had this to say:

"The idea of them floating off into the clouds sort of feels like ending on the highest note that you could possibly find. It feels like only downhill from there. You know, we've been approached about doing it, but I think we all feel like we loved that whole experience, and it's such a complete thing. Sometimes you really run that risk with a second of just diminishing the first. I think we all honor the first so much that we just want to hold firm."

Gordon jokingly added, "Talk to us in five years when we're really down and out." So there appears to be no hope of this actually happening, as all involved were more concerned with protecting the integrity of what came before, rather than trying to chase that dragon again.