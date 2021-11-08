Wes Anderson Is Getting An Austin Street Named After Him

As a proud Austinite since 1993, I can vouch that we're very proud of our hometown boy, Wes Anderson. He might be overshadowed a little bit locally by the reverence toward Robert Rodriguez and Richard Linklater, but this town does love our success stories. For the record, we also gave honorary hometown status to Mike Judge, Elijah Wood, and Quentin Tarantino because they've all adopted us as a city in some form over the years, and we like to collect talented people like they were Pokemon.

But when it comes to Wes Anderson, the city of Austin is going above and beyond ... by dropping a "t" on a street sign.

West Anderson Lane is a big street North of downtown that happens to be where the oldest remaining Alamo Drafthouse in the city is located. The Alamo Drafthouse Village theater was the second ever Drafthouse established, the first being the now sadly gone original downtown single-screen location.

Sorry, getting caught up in Austin minutia. We do that sometimes.

The point is the Drafthouse has teamed up with Austin's own Mayor Adler to change the name of West Anderson Lane to Wes Anderson Lane. They even released a nice little video, complete with the director's reaction, to celebrate the occasion.