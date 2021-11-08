1883 Trailer: Take A First Look At The Yellowstone Prequel Coming To Paramount+

"1883" is a retelling of the Western expansion through the lens of the Duttons, a family destined for greatness. Eventually, they'll pioneer one of the largest ranches in the United States, which lasts in their family for generations. But in 1883, their humble beginning sees the family fleeing poverty, ages away from establishing their homestead. With epic music building in the background, we get a glimpse at the tragedy they'll first have to endure — a house set ablaze, soldiers charging into battle, and people digging graves. Anguished cries, faces smeared in dirt and the teaser's narration make devastating promises: "we're in the land of no mercy, now."

Here's how Paramount+ described the series:

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land – Montana.

The path forward won't be easy, but if it's any consolation, the sweeping Montana landscape is stunning. The sun lies just beyond the horizon, another indication that wealth is in this family's future, however far away it seems.

"1883" is led by yet another tough-as-nails cowboy, Academy Award nominee Sam Elliott's Shea Brennan. Naturally, he has immense sadness in his past, but attempts to leave it all behind as he guides the group from Texas to Montana. He's joined by James and Margaret Dutton, played by real-life couple and country stars, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Their eldest daughter, Elsa Dutton, is played by newcomer Isabel May. The teaser also offers a glimpse of the show's guest stars, like Billy Bob Thorton as Marshal Jim Courtright.

Also unveiled with the trailer was an ominous poster, showing a covered wagon on fire, with smoke rising to the sky. "1883" is streaming December 19, 2021, exclusively on Paramount+. You can check out the poster below.