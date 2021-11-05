The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Trailer: Even The Gemstones Have A Streaming Service

Praise the lord and throw up a hallelujah or two, because everyone's favorite corrupt televangelical family has returned for a second season. In Danny McBride's follow up to "Eastbound and Down" and "Vice Principals," HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones" are back with religiously corrupt and capitalist worshipping vengeance.

"The Righteous Gemstones" season 1 introduced us to the world-famous Gemstone family, lead by patriarch Eli (John Goodman), the man responsible for the monumental success of the Gemstone family megachurch. The Gemstones — including Eli's problematic children Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam Devine) – are the head of a highly profitable televangelical empire, despite the family's history of being a bunch of sinning blasphemers.

The last we saw the Gemstone family was over two years ago, and according to an interview with Danny McBride over at Entertainment Weekly, the new season picks up an unspecified amount of time after the events of season 1, as McBride had to completely rewrite the new season after the pandemic shut down production just a few days into filming. Uncle Baby Billy Freeman is back and looking tanner and blonder than ever, and Kelvin's youth ministry has expanded to include a group of pious protein shakers, a God Squad of muscular boys err ... "muscle men, daddy!"