Y: The Last Man Director Cheryl Dunye Loves 'Everything Sci-Fi And Apocalyptic' [Interview]

So what piqued your interest in Y: The Last Man? What about the story resonated with you and why did you sign on?

Oh yes. I think that, as a graphic novel, the source material really, really sparked interest in the world that I believe in. Worlds where gender dynamics are explored and I love everything sci-fi and post-apocalyptic. And also this notion of what a world looked like if women took over and picking that apart. With all the context right now around whiteness, blackness, Karens and Kens and whatnot, it's interesting to see who our allies are and what kind of politics they really hold ... especially if the Karens took over. So it's the effect of what that could possibly be and what our allegiances are, once we take out a certain gender.

And then, more importantly was the team. When I walked into my first meeting with Eliza [Clark] — pre-Covid — she had brought together a crew of writers and executives that were very diverse, very up my LGBTQ POC alley and really brought that into the show. That's how the show was made and how people were working together and collaborating. So I was like, let me be a part of this. Even down to the directors that were picked and her organizing directors, by giving us source material, and giving us even a big research pack and films to watch and books to read. Those were things that I really believed in and resonated with.

What were some of those books and movies?

"Born in Flames" by Lizzie Borden. I think maybe one of my films was on the list... Texts about transgender people, texts about escape artists. Just a variety of text and materials. And I was like, wow! This is really, really exciting.

I know that when you directed an episode of "Lovecraft Country," you talked about that being an opportunity to explore code switching and shape shifting. So for this episode, what were the core concepts guiding you through the story?

For my part of the world, I came in more towards the end of the process and my entrance was sort of bringing everything together ... or actually pulling everything apart. So I was really dealing with a different world, a world that was disintegrating. One of the more exciting things in my episode was using what was happening in the US, and what happened at the Pentagon. So I brought and introduced a new group of anarchists. Women who blew up at the Pentagon and said, "look, we have to really tear down their system, regardless of [the system] being women."

That resonated with me even more, because it's something I really think about too. Is it that it's men or women, or is it the system in general? So it really struck upon my beliefs about capitalism and post-capitalism. And concepts of the world as we know, in the sense of the consumer world. So I was really excited about that.