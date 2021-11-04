William Lucking, Sons Of Anarchy Star, Has Died At 80

William Lucking, known for his portrayal as old-school biker and founding SAMCRO member Piney Winston from "Sons of Anarchy" and Colonel Francis Lynch in the first season of the 1980s TV show "The A-Team," has passed away at the age of 80.

"Although William often played toughs and strongmen, in his actual life he was an elegant man with a brilliant intellect who loved to argue about politics and current affairs, discuss philosophy and physics and assert fine-pointed opinions about art and poetry," his wife Sigrid Insull Lucking said in his obituary.

The character actor's career spanned over five decades, typically playing tough, hoss characters and powerful figures. Lucking passed away in his home in Las Vegas on October 18, 2021, but the announcement was first made available last night through an obituary written by his wife, and distributed by Lucking's friend and fellow actor, Stephen Macht.

Known for his rough-and-tumble roles, Lucking was featured in films and TV series like "The Magnificent Seven Ride!," "The Crazy World of Julius Vrooder," "Oklahoma Crude," "The Return of a Man Called Horse," "Shannon," "Outlaws," "The River Wild," "Erin Brockovich," "Red Dragon," "The Rundown," and "Contraband."