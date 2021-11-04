William Lucking, Sons Of Anarchy Star, Has Died At 80
William Lucking, known for his portrayal as old-school biker and founding SAMCRO member Piney Winston from "Sons of Anarchy" and Colonel Francis Lynch in the first season of the 1980s TV show "The A-Team," has passed away at the age of 80.
"Although William often played toughs and strongmen, in his actual life he was an elegant man with a brilliant intellect who loved to argue about politics and current affairs, discuss philosophy and physics and assert fine-pointed opinions about art and poetry," his wife Sigrid Insull Lucking said in his obituary.
The character actor's career spanned over five decades, typically playing tough, hoss characters and powerful figures. Lucking passed away in his home in Las Vegas on October 18, 2021, but the announcement was first made available last night through an obituary written by his wife, and distributed by Lucking's friend and fellow actor, Stephen Macht.
Known for his rough-and-tumble roles, Lucking was featured in films and TV series like "The Magnificent Seven Ride!," "The Crazy World of Julius Vrooder," "Oklahoma Crude," "The Return of a Man Called Horse," "Shannon," "Outlaws," "The River Wild," "Erin Brockovich," "Red Dragon," "The Rundown," and "Contraband."
The Life of William Lucking
William Lucking was born on June 17, 1941, in Vicksburg, Michigan before his family moved to California in the 1950s. Lucking graduated from UCLA with a degree in literature before studying theater at the prestigious Pasadena Playhouse. He made his onscreen debut on an episode of the show "Ironside," and began a run of guest roles on popular television shows like "Mission: Impossible," "The Virginian," "The Partridge Family," and "Bonanza." The character actor also found prosperity throughout his life with roles on shows like "Kojak," "Gunsmoke," "M*A*S*H*," "CHiPs," and "The Waltons." A trained theater performer, in 1986, Lucking co-founded the Santa Paula Theater Center with fellow actor and Michigan native, Dana Elcar.
Lucking's biggest success came from Kurt Sutter's biker drama, "Sons of Anarchy," as Piney Winston. As one of the founding members of the historic motorcycle club, Piney served as a rough protector, dedicating his life to the motorcycle club even after the character's emphysema diagnosis. Lucking appeared in almost 50 episodes until the character was murdered in season 4.
Lucking was preceded in death by his first wife, Mimi Lucking, who passed away from cancer in 1996, and is survived by his wife of 25 years, former costume designer Sigrid Insull Lucking, his daughters Marjet Lucking and Juliana Ryan, and granddaughters Quinlan and Lillian.