The French Dispatch Set Decorator Rena DeAngelo Had A Wes Anderson-Like Adventure In France [Interview]

What work went into creating The French Dispatch office?

We started off building that office at the beginning of the show. We were building it throughout, but we switched the schedule around so that we could actually dress each individual office by the end, after we got to know who each of the characters were. It helped to realize what each of the offices would look like, because we knew what the personality of each of these writers were.

Again, in the storyboard, it gave me a good idea of what he was thinking each of these rooms would look like. Very descriptive descriptions of what each of these writers' personalities were, so that helped me find the little elements that went into there, like the toast on a desk, that was scripted.

As you do with a movie, you just learn as you go. With Roebuck Wright's office, we kind of had an idea of what it looked like. Once we spent a few days with Jeffrey Wright and watched his character, Roebuck Wright, we wound up tweaking the wallpaper, we changed the color of the room. He wasn't the same guy as he was on the page once Jeffrey had started being Roebuck Wright. It completely changed what his office looked like.

How did the colors change? What did the office look like originally?

He was described to us as a combination of James Baldwin, maybe a little bit of Truman Capote thrown in there. So, his office was going to be a little bit more decorated than everybody else's. We had put this wallpaper up, which Adam and I kept looking at, and it kept looking like a funeral home to us. Then, we kept watching Jeffrey and I was like, "This is just so wrong." I found another wallpaper and at the last minute, they changed the wallpaper and then they made the beige wall pink. We never stopped running. It was constantly changing and ever evolving sets. We always had nine or 12 of them going at once.

Does that happen a lot where, once you see an actor playing a character it changes how you see a set?

Not so much. Sometimes, if you actually have the luxury of time to be able to really feel who the character is before we get into their home and their setting. It doesn't happen often, but sometimes it does. We were lucky that it happened on this one. I think we had a pretty good idea of who the characters were before they started their pieces, but it was nice to be able to have the time to really flesh them out the way we wanted to.

Sazerac's (Owen Wilson) office, he's only in the movie for a little bit, but that was fun. I was on a scavenger hunt of collecting amazing, vintage travel books and maps, and all the little tiny things. I had sand. I got a little crazy, I got a little carried away with his character. I had all the different rivers he'd been to and labeled them all. Probably didn't notice that, everything moved very quickly.

You probably need to see this movie a few times to take in all the detail.

Absolutely. You want to slow it down because the sets come at you rapid fire. I only saw it on the big screen once, a few weeks ago, and I had seen a screener of it last year before it almost came out. I still can't stop looking at all the stills in the pictures and just marveling at the fact that we actually pulled this thing off.