The Power Of The Dog Trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch Leads One Of The Best Movies Of The Year

Get in losers, we're saving the Western. Or rather, Academy Award-winning director Jane Campion is.

Westerns just so happen to be responsible for many of my favorite moviegoing experiences in the last few years, from the most recent Angelina Jolie-starring "Those Who Wish Me Dead" (currently streaming on HBO Max) to Tom Hanks' "News of the World" in 2020 (also HBO Max!) to the criminally underseen gem of "The Sisters Brothers" (available on Hulu). After a whopping twelve years without a new feature film release, Campion is returning to the Western genre with "The Power of the Dog."

Hailed as one of the absolute best movies of the year (you can read Chris Evangelista's positively glowing review here) from one of the most acclaimed directors around, "The Power of the Dog" wouldn't seem to have very much to prove anymore. This newest trailer doesn't act like that, however, laying out the basic beats of the narrative and making a very convincing case to watch it as soon as possible. Check out the trailer for "The Power of the Dog" below.