HBO's The Last Of Us Will Completely Transform A Small Canadian Town For A Key Game Location

There's a few things for fans to speculate about here. In the game, Jackson is the endpoint for this gruff smuggler and the tween girl he's escorting through the fungus zombie-infected landscape... or so the main characters think. It's the place they set out to find once the crap hits the fan, so it's notable that we see a Christmas tree in the production art. It's a great visual way to show the passage of time from the beginning of the journey to what the characters think/hope is the end. The story has other plans for them, but I do like it as a way to punctuate just how epic and long their journey has been.

Jackson is visited twice in the first game and is the home for the traumatized characters at the beginning of the second, so this could also mean we're getting a good look inside the walls of this town in the first season, so it's perfectly set up and ready to go when season 2 gets the go-ahead from HBO. That is, assuming that each season will perfectly break down the same narrative way as the games.

Either way, it's exciting to see this show — which is being run by "Chernobyl" creative mastermind (and everybody's favorite podcast grouch on "Scriptnotes") Craig Mazin — come together and the debut of the pilot episode can't come soon enough.

According to initial reports, production on HBO's "The Last of Us" will be going on until June 2022, with a premiere date for the series not officially on the books just yet. However, speculation has it bowing possibly by the end of next year.

The show stars "The Mandalorian" himself, Pedro Pascal, as Joel, and "Game of Thrones" vet Bella Ramsey as Ellie.