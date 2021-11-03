The Deep House Clip: The Haunted House Movie Goes Underwater [Exclusive]

"The Deep House" is putting an aquatic spin on the classic haunted house movie. What could possibly make a ghost-infested home more anxiety-inducing, you ask? Flooding it with water, of course! As if being haunted by angry spirits isn't enough, try surviving on a limited air supply. The couple at the center of this film are especially vulnerable once they realize that their deep sea diving trip includes some unwelcome and very ghoulish guests.

Creators of the gory French horror flick "Inside," Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo are wading into strange waters once more. Shot largely underwater on a small budget, "The Deep House" creates a deeply unnatural, eerie atmosphere that makes for a delightfully terrifying hour and a half of entertainment. Critics are already praising the film for revitalizing the haunted house narrative, with /Film's own Chris Evangelista writing:

"From a technical standpoint alone, what the filmmakers and cinematographer Jacques Ballard have created here is nothing short of remarkable. The underwater imagery is incredibly haunting; eerie in its unnaturalness, and crushingly claustrophobic. What would seem like open-air freedom in a traditional haunted house flick is here a thick, secluded space that characters can't simply run through. They have to swim, and you can only swim so fast."

Before the film arrives on streaming, you can check out an exclusive sneak peek below.