That Harry Potter Version Of Pokemon GO Is Shutting Down In 2022

"Harry Potter: Wizards United" players will also still see the last round of events in the game unolding in November and December, including the unleashing of the remaining Lethal Adversaries that fans will be happy to do battle with:

November Dolores Umbridge Lethal Adversaries Event Half-Blood Prince Brilliant Event Part 1 Lucius Malfoy Lethal Adversaries Event Half-Blood Prince Brilliant Event Part 2

December Bellatrix Lethal Adversaries Event Horcrux Hunt Part 2 Voldemort Lethal Adversaries Event Deathly Hallows Brilliant Event Part 1 Holiday Event Deathly Hallows Brilliant Event Part 2



It's a shame that this game didn't inspire quite as much excitement as "Pokémon GO." Perhaps there's only room for one massively popular AR game on the market. Maybe there are too many "Harry Potter" fans who are already spending so much time catching Pokémon that they simply aren't able to focus on the Wizarding World game. Plus, J.K. Rowling hasn't been doing the multi-billion dollar franchise any favors with her disparaging remarks about the transgender community. It's possible that fans just aren't as invested as much as they once were, especially without any new books and the "Fantastic Beasts" being such an underwhelming spin-off.

Just to be clear, starting January 31, 2022, "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" will no longer be playable. Even if you don't delete the game and you keep it on your phone, all features and servers for "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" will be turned off, rendering the game unplayable. If you would like to request your account data, you can contact support to make such a request by January 15, 2022. If you're still playing the game, hopefully you've had some fun, but all good things must come to an end.