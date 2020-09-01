Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the writers of A Quiet Place, are set to write and direct 65, a new sci-fi thriller from Sony and producer Sam Raimi. And they’ve lined-up an impressive lead: Adam Driver. Unfortunately, this is one of those frustrating “we have zero plot details!” news stories, but Beck and Woods teaming with Raimi and Driver is enough info to get us excited.

Deadline has the scoop on 65, revealing that Scott Beck and Bryan Woods will write and direct the film, Adam Driver will star, and Sam Raimi will produce. Beck and Woods previously worked with Raimi on the Quibi series 50 States of Fright. And while there are zero plot details, it’s safe to say this is going to be something to keep an eye on. Driver is one of those actors who seems to pick and choose his projects rather than just latching on to any random movie, so the fact that he’s onboard shows promise.

Beck and Woods are also creatives to follow. In addition to their slick script for A Quiet Place, they also wrote and directed the creepy Halloween-themed horror pic Haunt. It was nowhere near the phenomenon that A Quiet Place was, but it’s a solid, sturdy little movie that I can’t recommend enough – it’s currently streaming on Shudder. Check it out.

And then you have Sam Raimi in the mix, although I’ll admit Raimi’s name attached as a producer isn’t always the best thing. He has a string of so-so producing credits to his name, and really, I just want him to get back to feature filmmaking. As of now, his first feature film since 2013’s Oz The Great and Powerful is set to be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is currently scheduled to open in 2022.

Beyond all that, I don’t have much more to tell you about 65, even though I wish I did, since it would make my job a lot easier.. Deadline says that “It is unknown when this film will go into production” since Driver is a busy guy. He still has to finish shooting Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, and is set to reunite with Scott for Gucci.