Meet The Eternals Videos Will Help You Learn All Those Character Names In Time For The Movie
Marvel's newest heroes are (almost) here! Chloe Zhao's cosmic epic, "Eternals" is set to hit theaters in a few days — so it's time for MCU fans to buckle down and get familiar with the movie's expansive lore. The upcoming film ventures a little further than some of the Earth-bound heroes we've become accustomed to — while this team of heroes may remind you of the humanity defending Avengers, their origins go far beyond our planet. The "Eternals" are a race of god-like immortal beings gifted with great power.
The film has 10 powerful heroes leading the charge, each fit with their own personalities and powerful abilities, and all considered one of "Earth's original superheroes." But besides defending the planet from Deviants, they're also a very messy, dysfunctional family, in search of their individual purpose. That gives audiences a lot to parse through, but Marvel Entertainment is offering up some very helpful video guides. Prepare to meet the newest family of heroes below!
Introducing The Eternals
In "Eternals," the immortal heroes finally emerge from hiding after thousands of years to face off against their monstrous counterparts, the Deviants. The film will see the team members traveling the planet to "get the band back together," and reunite as a whole unit. The featurette above gives us a brief glimpse at both the star-studded cast and the powerful heroes they're bringing to the MCU. The cast includes Gemma Chan as the empathetic Sersi; Richard Madden as the Superman-esque Ikaris; Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo; Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite; Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos; Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari; Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig; Don Lee as the strongest Eternal, Gilgamesh; Salma Hayek as the wise leader Ajak; and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior, Thena.
With so many characters to get through, we only get a few details — for a closer look, you can check out the Marvel 101 character intros below.
Meet Ajak (Salma Hayek)
Ajak (Salma Hayek) is the wise and spiritual leader of the Eternals, tasked with guiding the group on their mission to defend humankind from the Deviants. Of all the heroes, she has the deepest connection to their creators, the Celestials, and acts as a bridge between them and the other Eternals. She also fills a maternal role, as the group matriarch — both a stoic source of power and a caring healer.
Meet Ikaris (Richard Madden)
Richard Madden's Ikaris has received more than a few Superman comparisons in the past few weeks, especially since we've seen so much of him flying and shooting lasers from his eyes. This immortal is both a skilled tactician and a powerful warrior, able to shoot cosmic beams from his eyes, which surely comes in handy against terrifying deviants. He takes great pride in protecting humanity, as well as his fellow Eternals, and has a centuries-long romance going on with Gemma Chan's Sersi.
Meet Sersi (Gemma Chan)
Sersi (Gemma Chan) is known for loving humanity, choosing to spend her immortal life living among them. This extremely empathetic hero has the special ability of transmutation, able to change any non-sentient matter she comes into contact with. Along with her long romance with Ikaris, Sersi begins the film romantically involved with a human, Dane Whitman (Kit Harrington).
Meet Druig (Barry Keoghan)
Every family needs a back sheep, and that might just be Barry Keoghan's Druig. This aloof Eternal is a bit of a loner, who's become withdrawn over the years, choosing to live on his own. Adding to Druig's mysterious vibe is his powerful ability to manipulate minds. You'll find more details in the video above.
Meet Makkari (Lauren Ridloff)
Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) is the Eternals' resident speedster. The fastest woman in the universe, Makkaris is gifted with superspeed, and uses her power as a tool for exploration. But after centuries of her immortal existence, she's been able to explore every corner of the world and has grown bored with Earth. She's pulled away from this boredom when the return of the Deviants reunites her family for another face-off. Ridloff's character also serves as the first deaf superhero in the MCU.
Meet Thena (Angelina Jolie)
Thena (Angelina Jolie) is an elite warrior, the best of the bunch, who also has the ability to manifest weapons out of cosmic energy. Existing for so long has affected Thena a little differently than the other Eternals, making it difficult for her to tell the difference between reality and her many memories. Her bond with Gilgamesh has been crucial to helping her cope.
Meet Gilgamesh (Don Lee)
Don Lee's Gilgamesh is the strongest Eternal, known for packing a powerful punch in battle. He takes his role as a protector very seriously, using his golden cosmic-energy enhanced exoskeletons to defend both humanity and his fellow Eternals. He forms a close bond with Thena once the group as a whole dissolves. While he's solid, dependable and serious when need be, Gilgamesh also has a distinct sense of humor.
Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry)
Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) is an intelligent inventor, known in the comics for creating some of the Eternals most iconic weaponry. In "Eternals," he is the inventor of the group, a technopath able to create cosmic-energy powered tech, if he has the right raw materials at his fingertips. As the group reunites, they'll find him settled down with a family in the suburbs. Phastos is also the first gay superhero in the MCU.
Meet Sprite (Lia McHugh)
Sprite (Lia McHugh) is an eternally young old-soul, possessing the body of a 13-year old despite being just as ancient as her fellow Eternals. The fact that she's often dismissed for appearing as a child is a source of frustration for Sprite, but she still takes care to look after and enrich humanity. She most often does so through stories, as the grandiose storyteller of the group who passes down myths and legends.
Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani)
Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) can project cosmic energy from his hands, making him a very powerful addition to the team — but he'd rather be known for his magnetic star power. Enamored by fame, Kingo has chosen to settle amongst humanity as a popular Bollywood star. With the group disbanded, he now finds pleasure in his popularity.
"Eternals" comes to theaters on November 5, 2021.