Meet The Eternals Videos Will Help You Learn All Those Character Names In Time For The Movie

Marvel's newest heroes are (almost) here! Chloe Zhao's cosmic epic, "Eternals" is set to hit theaters in a few days — so it's time for MCU fans to buckle down and get familiar with the movie's expansive lore. The upcoming film ventures a little further than some of the Earth-bound heroes we've become accustomed to — while this team of heroes may remind you of the humanity defending Avengers, their origins go far beyond our planet. The "Eternals" are a race of god-like immortal beings gifted with great power.

The film has 10 powerful heroes leading the charge, each fit with their own personalities and powerful abilities, and all considered one of "Earth's original superheroes." But besides defending the planet from Deviants, they're also a very messy, dysfunctional family, in search of their individual purpose. That gives audiences a lot to parse through, but Marvel Entertainment is offering up some very helpful video guides. Prepare to meet the newest family of heroes below!