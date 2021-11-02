26% Of Fans Think This Canceled Sci-Fi Show Most Deserves A Reboot — Here's How We Feel

"Firefly," Joss Whedon's series about a crew of smugglers struggling to stay afloat in the galaxy, ended up running away with this survey. If you've been a part of sci-fi fandom for the past 20 years, you'll know why: that show is hugely beloved, and for good reason. The chemistry of its cast was palpable, the production design suggested a world far beyond what the show's budget could conceivably convey, and the character arcs were both compelling and rich (shout-out to my man Ron Burgundy for that one). If you were making a list of the most beloved "canceled-too-soon" shows across any genre, "Firefly" would probably still be at or near the top to this day.

But unlike so many others, this story didn't get completely cut off by the swift axe of a network executive. Whedon (a complicated figure whose history we won't dig into here in the interest of keeping this article a reasonable length) was able to pick up where the show left off with "Serenity," a whole-ass feature film — and a pretty damn good one! — which tied up the loose ends from the series and completed its arc in a neat, tidy, and ultimately satisfying way.

I understand the impulse to want more of a beloved thing that ended too soon: I was a huge fan of "Terriers," the FX series that got the boot after just one season despite ending on a cliffhanger. But sometimes it's better to be thankful for the great thing we got instead of wanting it to continue or be revived with a new paint job. Look no further than the later seasons of "Arrested Development" as proof.

"Firefly" doesn't need a reboot, because it exists as a perfect time capsule from that period of early 2000s sci-fi history. It would be downright incredible for a reboot, either with some of the same cast members or with a whole new crew, to be able to recapture a fraction of the original's magic, so isn't it better to just relish the memories of the thing you loved instead of watching its legacy potentially be tarnished? Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to go rewatch "Serenity" again because that's all of the extra "Firefly" that I'll ever need.