The Morning Watch: Making Slasher Films Look Real, James Wan's Vision For Malignant & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, find out how slasher movies like "Scream" make the horrific violence look as realistic as possible with a variety of props and special effects. Plus, find out about James Wan's vision for his most recent horror film "Malignant." And finally, find out how to make some of the most delicious meat pies on Fleet Street with a recipe inspired by (but hopefully not accurately based on) the musical "Sweeney Todd."