The Venture Bros. Creators Tease The Show's Resurrection With A 'Long-Form Special'
As one of the longest running programs in Adult Swim history, it was devastating when "The Venture Bros." was canceled in September of 2020 after 17 years and seven seasons on the late-night line-up. What started off as a modern send-up of "Jonny Quest" quickly became one of the funniest animated series ever made. The cancelation was especially heartbreaking, as series creator Jackson Publick (aka Christopher McCulloch) had made it known that the team was currently writing the show's eighth season. Hammer expressed his disappointment of the show's ending with Comic Book Resources, saying:
"We have a character walking away from the Venture family, which is not the way Jackson and I think of the Ventures. There is love and family at the core of all this, and yes [it's] dysfunctional... but love and family is a deep part of our show. And to have somebody flip his gears and just go off in search for himself... that's not the kind of ending we would ever write. That doesn't feel good to me."
Fortunately, our collective mourning was rewarded in March of 2021 when it was announced that Adult Swim had ordered a movie for "The Venture Bros.," which will debut on Blu-ray, DVD and VOD for 90 days before hopping over to HBO Max and Adult Swim at a later date. Today, Jackson Publick took to twitter to announce that the "Venture Bros." movie is underway, teasing a photo of the second draft of the screenplay, titled "Long-form Special," written by Publick and "Venture Bros." co-creator, Doc Hammer (aka Eric Hammer).
Go Team Venture!
In case you've somehow missed out on one of the best shows on television, "The Venture Bros." is about the ridiculous misadventures of a "former boy adventurer turned washed-up, middle-aged mad scientist," named Dr. Rusty Venture, his moronic teenage sons Hank and Dean, their hair-triggered bodyguard Brock Samson, and Dr. Venture's arch-nemeses, the incompetent super villain known as The Monarch and his partner in crime, Dr. Mrs. The Monarch.
While season 8 was canceled permanently, the movie is said to serve as a means to tie up the story of Team Venture, and allow closure on the popular series. Here's the official synopsis of "The Venture Bros." movie from HBO Max:
Doc's latest invention will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them.
The true tragedy of the cancelation of "The Venture Bros." was that it was one of the few series to evolve with the changing times and cultural norms, rather than trying to fight progress. The early seasons of "The Venture Bros." totally reek of the edgelord cringe humor of the mid-2000s, but Doc Hammer and Jackson Publick allowed the characters and storylines to grow, mature, and with it, advance the show's comedic stylings.
We want this movie more than The Monarch wants to poop on Dr. Venture's lawn.