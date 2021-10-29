The Venture Bros. Creators Tease The Show's Resurrection With A 'Long-Form Special'

In case you've somehow missed out on one of the best shows on television, "The Venture Bros." is about the ridiculous misadventures of a "former boy adventurer turned washed-up, middle-aged mad scientist," named Dr. Rusty Venture, his moronic teenage sons Hank and Dean, their hair-triggered bodyguard Brock Samson, and Dr. Venture's arch-nemeses, the incompetent super villain known as The Monarch and his partner in crime, Dr. Mrs. The Monarch.

While season 8 was canceled permanently, the movie is said to serve as a means to tie up the story of Team Venture, and allow closure on the popular series. Here's the official synopsis of "The Venture Bros." movie from HBO Max:

Doc's latest invention will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them.

The true tragedy of the cancelation of "The Venture Bros." was that it was one of the few series to evolve with the changing times and cultural norms, rather than trying to fight progress. The early seasons of "The Venture Bros." totally reek of the edgelord cringe humor of the mid-2000s, but Doc Hammer and Jackson Publick allowed the characters and storylines to grow, mature, and with it, advance the show's comedic stylings.

We want this movie more than The Monarch wants to poop on Dr. Venture's lawn.