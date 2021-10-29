The Witcher Season 2 Trailer: Apocalypse? We've All Been There

Destiny is a beast in the latest and very revealing footage for the upcoming season of "The Witcher." Created by writer, executive producer, and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (who reupped her contract with Netflix several months back and won't be going elsewhere anytime soon), "The Witcher" is based on the acclaimed series of novels by Polish fantasy author Andrzej Sapkowski. Season 2 appears set to continue adapting the first novel in the series, "Blood of Elves," which is largely concerned with Geralt's rescue and subsequent training of Ciri in the ways of the witchers.

Led by Cavill as Geralt, the ensemble cast of "The Witcher" includes Allan as Ciri, Kim Bodnia as Geralt's father figure Vesemir, Anna Shaffer as the healer Triss, Joey Batey as the fan-favorite bard Jaskier, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Tom Canton as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper as Murta, Jeremy Crawford as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard as Artorius, Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read as Sabrina. Behind the camera, Stephen Surjik ("The Umbrella Academy"), Sarah O'Gorman ("The Last Kingdom"), Ed Bazalgette ("Doctor Who"), and Geeta V. Patel ("The Great") are all scheduled to direct two episodes each in this next season.

Get those coins ready to toss, because all eight episodes of season 2 will debut on Netflix on December 17, 2021.