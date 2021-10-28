Hawkeye Trailer: 'Tis The Season To Watch A New Marvel Series On Disney+

For those who have seen previous trailers for the show, there isn't a whole lot of new footage here. Though this does seem to be a good summation of what we've seen up to this point. Lots of action. Lots of buddy-cop vibes. And a whole lot being pulled from the iconic Matt Fraction and Alexandre Aja run in the pages of Marvel Comics. The Christmas setting and tone certainly make it feel quite a bit different than what has come before, standing apart from the likes of "WandaVision," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and "Loki."

Aside from Renner and Steinfeld, the cast includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox. As for plot details, Marvel is keeping things quiet on that front, only saying that it will center on Clint "who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop" in the logline. We can safely assume that means surprises are in store.