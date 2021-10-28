War Crime Expert Discovers Timothée Chalamet's Secret Xbox Controller YouTube Channel

Timothée Chalamet may be a rising movie star, leading the biggest event film of the moment and followed by legions of extremely thirsty fans, but there was a time when he tried to launch his own business via a random YouTube channel and made a grand total of $30.

Fans began sniffing out Chalamet's childhood YouTube page a few years ago when a fanpage called ChalametUniverse noticed the actor favorited a very old, random video from a YouTube channel called ModdedController360 in which a faceless tween showed off the custom paint job he did for an Xbox 360 controller and offered his services for the very reasonable price of $10 plus shipping and handling.

Chalamet's name is nowhere to be found on the channel itself, which only posted three videos in 2010, and we never see the lad's face, but that wasn't going to dissuade the internet from doing its thing.