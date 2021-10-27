Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Part 2 Trailer: Return To Eternia, Again
It's time to return to Eternia, He-Man fans. Again. Netflix has released a new trailer for "Master of the Universe: Revelation" Part 2, which will pick up where the show left off earlier this year. Kevin Smith ("Clerks") is heading up this return to the iconic Hasbro franchise and, though Part 1 proved to be a bit controversial amongst fans, it was acclaimed critically. As for what lies ahead? Let's have a look.
Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 Trailer
I will admit that I didn't get around to watching the new "MOTU" show so I can't provide too much specific context regarding this footage. What I can say is that this trailer is overflowing with extravagant, colorful, and grand imagery. Skeletor is in charge now, which is certainly flipping the script on the mythos. An epic battle is unfolding, with the fate of Eternia at stake. It is all, in a word, epic.
For a little more context, here is the official synopsis for Part 2:
The war for Eternia continues in the second part of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off. With Skeletor now wielding the Sword of Power, the weary heroes of Eternia must band together to fight back against the forces of evil in a thrilling and epic conclusion to the two-part series.
The Revelation Continues
I'm not one to tell people what to get mad at and what not to get mad at — like what you like! That said, "Master of the Universe: Revelation" has only told half a story up to this point, so fans may have been getting upset preemptively. It's certainly possible that what's to come could reshape the show in the eyes of fans. Whether or not the same audience will return remains to be seen though. And what that means for a possible second season is also up in the air.
Aside from Smith, the creative team includes writers Marc Bernardin ("Castle Rock"), Eric Carrasco ("Supergirl"), Diya Mishra ("Magic the Gathering"), and Tim Sheridan ("Reign of the Supermen"), with composer Bear McCreary ("The Walking Dead") handling the score.
The massive cast includes Mark Hamill (Skeletor), Lena Headey (Evil-Lyn), Chris Wood (Prince Adam), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Teela), Liam Cunningham (Man-At-Arms), Tiffany Smith (Andra), Alicia Silverstone (Queen Marlena), Steven Root (Cringer), Diedrich Bader (King Randor), Tony Todd (Scare Glow). New cast members include Method Man (Clamp Champ), Dee Bradley Baker (Savage He-Man), and Danny Trejo (Ramm Man).
"Masters of the Universe: Revelation" Part 2 arrives on November 23 on Netflix.