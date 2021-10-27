Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Part 2 Trailer: Return To Eternia, Again

I'm not one to tell people what to get mad at and what not to get mad at — like what you like! That said, "Master of the Universe: Revelation" has only told half a story up to this point, so fans may have been getting upset preemptively. It's certainly possible that what's to come could reshape the show in the eyes of fans. Whether or not the same audience will return remains to be seen though. And what that means for a possible second season is also up in the air.

Aside from Smith, the creative team includes writers Marc Bernardin ("Castle Rock"), Eric Carrasco ("Supergirl"), Diya Mishra ("Magic the Gathering"), and Tim Sheridan ("Reign of the Supermen"), with composer Bear McCreary ("The Walking Dead") handling the score.

The massive cast includes Mark Hamill (Skeletor), Lena Headey (Evil-Lyn), Chris Wood (Prince Adam), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Teela), Liam Cunningham (Man-At-Arms), Tiffany Smith (Andra), Alicia Silverstone (Queen Marlena), Steven Root (Cringer), Diedrich Bader (King Randor), Tony Todd (Scare Glow). New cast members include Method Man (Clamp Champ), Dee Bradley Baker (Savage He-Man), and Danny Trejo (Ramm Man).

"Masters of the Universe: Revelation" Part 2 arrives on November 23 on Netflix.