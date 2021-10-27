Procession Trailer: Netflix's Doc Uses Drama Therapy To Heal Survivors Of Catholic Sexual Abuse

While Robert Greene is officially listed as the director, the six men featured (Joe Eldred, Mike Foreman, Ed Gavagan, Dan Laurine, Michael Sandridge, and Tom Viviano) are all credited as consultants and collaborators. Some of the team behind "Procession" spoke to IndieWire about the film with cinematographer Robert Kolodny stating, "The participants are empowered in front of the camera to believe, and rightfully so, that they are steering the ship. In many ways, [to understand] that they have authorship." Kolodny also shares a "film by" credit with Greene, highlighting the communal creation of this project. He continued, "It lends it this exciting feeling on and off set. It really feels like they are as active of collaborators as the producers, as the camera people, as the sound person, we're all in this together."

Drama therapy is still wildly misunderstood by the public at large, but for some people who have survived extreme traumatic events, it can be one of the most powerful forms of healing. Reliving trauma can be very triggering for many, but for others, it can provide genuine catharsis. Greene's filmography has a deep emphasis on transparency, so it's safe to assume that "Procession" will be willing to show the difficulties in recovery and therapy, as well as the empowering moments of breakthrough.

"Procession" will be available in select theaters in November and will be available for streaming on November 19, 2021.