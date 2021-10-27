Final Destination 6 Hires New Writer To Build Rube Goldberg Death Traps

We haven't heard much about the "Final Destination" franchise, despite learning of a new installment in development last year. The series, already five films and two comic books deep, is getting a fresh new entry, but the last dispatches from production had "Saw" sequel writers Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan attached to pen the screenplay, set within the existing "Destination" universe. It was also purported to focus on first responders who, presumably, are called to a scene that should kill them all, but doesn't after one of them experiences a premonition. A global COVID-19 pandemic further slowed the project, franchise creator Jeffrey Riddick confirmed in November of 2020. "They'll pick it back up once the business starts back up," he tweeted last year.

Deadline provides the next official tidbit by way of another production entirely. In a news article regarding upcoming thriller "Bed Rest," Deadline briefly mentions that the movie's writer and director, Lori Evans Taylor, is "currently writing 'Final Destination 6,'" indicating that Melton and Dunstan are no longer attached. The site further reports Taylor's writing bonafides to include Ben Affleck vehicle "I Am Still Alive," starring and produced by Ben Affleck, and "Small Price To Pay." Her prior production credits focus mostly on television documentaries like "Lucky Dog" and "1000 Ways To Die."