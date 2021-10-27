Unwelcome Trailer: It's Hannah John-Kamen Versus Goblins In This Horror Movie

Maya (Hannah John-Kamen) and Jamie (Douglas Booth) accept their ticket to rural bliss in the form of an adorable country home. It's a bit of a fixer-upper, with holes and leaks here and there, but that's nothing a few renovations can't fix. Most importantly, the creaky floorboards are nothing compared to the trouble lurking nearby. The trailer shows the pair being warned to leave a "blood offering" in their garden each evening, just as the previous owner did — and oddly, this terrifying tip doesn't set off their alarm bells.

They keep up the ritual, but a few chats with locals prove that its more than an old superstition; their neighbors take it very seriously. Maya and Jamie discover this for themselves when they miss a night and finally encounter the bloodthirsty goblins known as "Redcaps." (Think Gremlins, but bigger, uglier and out for blood.) As it turns out, the malevolent, murderous goblins aren't their only problem: the locals — including the team of builders renovating their home — aren't too happy about their presence in town. Between the angry neighbors and literal monsters, rural tranquility is nowhere in sight for Maya and Jamie.

"Unwelcome" comes from Irish-born director Jon Wright, the filmmaker behind the 2012 monster-movie, "Grabbers." The screenplay was penned with his repeat collaborator, Mark Stay, who was also his co-writer for the Ben Kingsley film "Robot Overlords." That familiar face you caught sight of in the trailer was indeed Kristian Nairn, the "Game of Thrones" alum who spent years playing Hodor.

"Unwelcome" arrives in theaters on March 17, 2022. You can check out the official poster and read the synopsis below.