Horror Legend Barbara Crampton Is Spending Halloweek Cosplaying The Divas Of Darkness With Fangoria

Besides being one of the sweetest and most thoughtful actresses I've ever interviewed, Crampton consistently carries those qualities over to her roles, even in non-genre fare like Zach Clark's wonderful goth nun dramedy "Little Sister." That is why it is so fun to see her embodying Elsa Lanchester's titular "Bride of Frankenstein" from James Whale's 1935 sequel. Like that film, which remains a perennial favorite for its camp charm, Crampton also has that timeless quality about her.

Even Freedman seemed particularly taken with how her makeover turned out, as he writes for Fango:

"The idea was to take Bride's look out from the dark shadows and give it the oh-so-Hollywood magazine cover treatment. I knew Barbara would be gorgeous in the look...but what I didn't expect was how fully she would embody each character. I figured the makeup, hair and clothes would sell it just fine. I learned that the body language, vibe and commitment of the actress would bring it all to life with even more depth."

While it may be too much to hope for Crampton to actually land the role in a new movie version, one can hope. As it stands, producer Amy Pascal was still trying to get a modern "Bride" reboot off the ground last year, possibly with "A Quiet Place" helmer John Krasinski directing and the long-mooted Angelina Jolie to star.