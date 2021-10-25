Ron's Gone Wrong Co-Writer Peter Baynham Reveals The Surprising Way Ron And Borat Are The Same

As clown characters, both Ron and Borat are relatively naïve, innocent characters. While Borat is decidedly not safe for work, much of his cultural misunderstandings and situational oddities are from his genuine open naivete against a U.S. context. From this relative innocence, he gets into a number of scrapes, violates situational norms in comical ways, dresses in an often hilarious manner, and transcends expectations in unusual ways time and again. While he's less than innocent in the character's drives and assumptions, he's innocent in his motives and most of his contextual errors are from a place of honest naivete.

Ron, too, is a completely innocent character, one with an unending yearning to please but who is devoid of cultural, situational, or interpersonal knowledge. This routinely gets the character into scrapes, misunderstandings, and situational oddities in the exact manner as Borat — just in a more appropriate manner. This is no where better exhibited than in Ron's attempt to make friends for Barney. Unable to connect to the various social platforms through which B-Bots typically learn about and make friends for their humans, Barney hands out a swath of flyers around town and gathers a grouping of inappropriate friends — not exactly what Barney had in mind. Of course, Ron doesn't know this. It's a grave (though funny) error, but one born of an innocent lack of contextual understanding. Without that trait, you have a pair of characters who will make odd mistakes, do anything as the idea comes to them, and feel comically without inhibitions and out of place.