Ron's Gone Wrong Creators Sarah Smith And Peter Baynham On Ron's Similarities To Puppies (And Borat)

I really enjoyed "Ron's Gone Wrong." Can you tell me about its origins?

Sarah Smith: It was an idea that I had ... actually I was watching the screener for the Spike Jonze film "Her," and I thought, we have to make that movie for kids, because I was having all the parental angst you have when your child first starts picking up an iPad and getting lost in there, and you realize that you don't really know where they're going or what's happening or who they're talking to. And they have no filters for realizing that maybe not everything in that world is maybe what they think it is.

My kid was going to school at that time, and you start to remember all of the nightmare of the playground politics, and then you relive them because you see all the other moms who are going off to coffee and you go, "Are they going to invite me? Am I going to be part of the 'in mom's group?'" You relive all of that as well. And Pete and I have children the same age, and I just felt like there was something super important [with] the experience, the perennial emotion of trying to figure out your friendship world and this new complexity of social media and technology.

Peter Baynham: Yeah, it's their navigation of that world but it's also our navigation of that world. [It was] very important to us to not be a movie that was lecturing, 'Oh, in my day you just have a stick and a ball and some leaves, and you do this and you go off to the woods.' And that's why [we] had the dad say that stuff in the movie whilst on his phone ... to send up that whole thing, because I think every parent has had that moment of hypocrisy where you can just go off and then you're actually on your own device. I remember when my daughter was a baby and [ ... ] being in a restaurant and seeing another family [ ... ] it was some parents with a kid watching a CD-ROM, the kid was five. I remember thinking, "Oh, we're not going to be those people." And of course, cut to five years later and there were the iPads.

Sarah Smith: We had a very good executive mate early on from Emma Watts, who's now at Paramount, and she said, "[Kids] mustn't smell medicine. If they smell medicine, they won't like it." You can't preach to kids. And originally in my head, I thought the end of the movie would be all the thoughts went away, and I pictured this cinematic moment where the kids would look up and look at each other in the face for the first time, and some of that will be healed. And then so quite early on, someone went, "That's not going to happen is it? You're going to have to learn to live with it." [ ... ]

Peter Baynham: [ ... ] You can't throw the iPhone away. You can't.