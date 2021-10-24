The Nightmare Before Christmas Manga Is Coming To ... Cracker Barrel?

Everyone hail to the Pumpkin King, who is also now the Chicken Pot Pie King. In a tweet from TokyoPop this morning on their official account (@TOKYOPOP), the anime and manga distributor announced plans to bring its "The Nightmare Before Christmas" manga to the racks of "good country cooking" American chain restaurant Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc., known simply as the Cracker Barrel.

The chain spans 45 states and has been in operation since founder Dan Evins first opened its doors in 1969. In addition to its savvy strategy of peppering stores just off of nearly every major highway exit in the South, Cracker Barrel is known for its gift shops that take up half of the building, the Old Country Store part of the chain's lengthy name, selling country-kitsch decor, Willie Nelson CDs, and old-timey candies.

We're teaming up with @CrackerBarrel to bring Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas manga to their stores! Keep your eyes peeled for it next time you stop by 👀 pic.twitter.com/FozQqateqO — TOKYOPOP (@TOKYOPOP) October 20, 2021

While manga might seem like a funny choice for Cracker Barrel, there is a hefty section of books, movies, and music in the Old Country Store. Head to the Cracker Barrel website right now and you'll find seasonal items like Christmas books for children.

"The Nightmare Before Christmas," Henry Selick's 1993 holiday-straddling family classic, has its star players of Halloweentown appropriating the yuletide holiday from Santa Claus and the nearby Christmastown — with disastrous results. But it turned out well enough for the rest of us because now we have one magical movie that can be played from October to January. Bonus: the movie is currently available to stream on Disney+.