Sony Adds Two Mystery Marvel Movies To Its 2023 Release Schedule

Get your speculating hats on! Sony has just dated two different mystery Marvel projects: "Untitled Sony/Marvel Universe," set for June 23, 2023, and "Untitled Sony/Marvel Universe" due out on October 6, 2023. The studio has already dated the Marvel Universe film "Kraven: The Hunter" for January 13, 2023, which means they now have three different Marvel-related titles lined up for that year. And, in case you forgot, there's also "Morbius" on the way – that film is currently set for January 28, 2022.

So what are these two mysterious Sony/Marvel projects? It's safe to assume that one of them – probably the October 6, 2023 film – is going to be "Venom 3." The "Venom" movies have been very profitable for Sony, and have also convinced the studio that they can forge their own path without having to rely on the characters owned by Marvel Studios. As for the June 23, 2023 film, your guess is as good as mine. Maybe the studio is going to revive the utterly bonkers idea of having an Aunt May prequel movie. Probably not, though. Tom Holland, the current Spider-Man, has said that the upcoming "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is the "end of a franchise," which means we could be seeing Holland's Spidey move into the Sony films. But again, this is all just speculation. Who knows what the future of the Sony Marvel Universe holds!