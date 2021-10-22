21% Of Fans Believe This Is David S. Goyer's Worst Screenplay

Certainly with such a long career there was some stiff competition in the pack, but just over 21% of fans voted "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" to be his least successful script.

Next on the list with slightly over 17% apiece is "Zig Zag," an ambitious, well-cast, but convoluted film where John Leguizamo has to overcome danger to return stolen money, followed by "Jumper," which follows a man who can "jump" (teleport) and uses it for thievery. (Perhaps Goyer should stay away from "theft" plots? That seems to be the census...)

Next in the poll is the messy "Blade: Trinity" at almost 14% (an unfortunate follow-up to two great films), and "Man of Steel" at just under 12%. "Man of Steel," is one film I'll steadfastly defend, boasting a great villain with a consistent motive and as a strong origin story overall. Its reputation was tarnished with a controversial ending, but if one looks at it as the origin of Superman's "never kill" rule, it lands much harder on an emotional level. Finally, rounding out the poll are "Terminator: Dark Fate" at 11% and "Dark City" at almost 7%, another film that's actually excellent but not necessarily accessible for mainstream audiences. If you haven't seen it, I highly recommend a "Dark City" watch ... it's a mind-bending sci-fi noir but it's unique, smart, and has amazing atmosphere once you let yourself get into it.