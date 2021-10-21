JFK Revisited Trailer: Oliver Stone Goes Through The Looking Glass For More Conspiracy Theories
I'm sure all Oliver Stone fans have their own specific favorite movie from the director's filmography. Maybe it's "Platoon," or "Wall Street." Maybe it's "Natural Born Killers," or "The Doors." Hell, maybe someone out there is a huge fan of "Snowden." But my favorite Stone film – and the film I consider to be his masterpiece, too – is "JFK." Stone's obsessive, paranoid thriller blends styles, alternating between black and white and color and using brilliant editing techniques. It's an exhausting epic that follows DA Jim Garrison (Kevin Costner) as he tries to prove a conspiracy involved with the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
This is heavy subject matter wrapped up in a hefty package – the theatrical cut clocks in at 188 minutes. And yet, "JFK" was a huge hit. Buzzy word of mouth helped it become the sixth highest-grossing film of 1991 worldwide. On top of that, it had real-world implications: the film helped inspire the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992. In short, I think "JFK" is a great movie. It's also 100% bullsh*t. Almost every conspiracy theory Stone puts forth in the film has been debunked, and the ones that haven't been entirely debunked are easily explained away. No matter: most people still think there was some sort of conspiracy involved with JFK's death – and Stone certainly hasn't changed his tune, either. And just in case there was any doubt about that, the filmmaker is returning to the world of JFK assassination theories with the documentary "JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass." And you can watch a trailer for the new documentary below.
JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass Trailer
Much like Oliver Stone himself, I'm kind of obsessed with the JFK assassination. I've watched countless documentaries, poured over numerous books, and I've also watched Stone's "JFK" more times than I care to admit. But we differ on one key detail: Stone remains convinced that there was a wide-ranging conspiracy involved with Kennedy's death, and I do not. For a while, I, too, bought into the conspiracy. But I've read too much – most notably Vincent Bugliosi's massive book "Reclaiming History: The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy" – to think that way anymore. Are there weird irregularities with some details? Yes. Does that mean there was a conspiracy? No. At least in my opinion.
But Stone is still hammering away at this. So much so that he's made a brand new documentary about the subject, with what he claims is even more info. He even goes so far as to say that conspiracy theory is now "conspiracy fact." Sure, whatever you say, sir! Stone's doc debuted at Cannes earlier this year, and now it's on its way to being seen by the wider public. At first, the film was going to debut on Netflix. However, the streaming giant ultimately turned the project down, primarily because they weren't able to fact-check a lot of the theories that Stone puts forth. National Geographic turned it down for reportedly the same reason.
Conspiracy Theory or Conspiracy Fact?
While "JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass" isn't headed to Netflix anymore, you will be able to stream it on November 26, 2021, via Intrepid Film's digital platform. That date is close to the anniversary date of the assassination, November 22. And while I'm in the non-conspiracy camp, I will definitely be checking this out, because I'm too fascinated by the topic. And I'm sure I'm not alone there. I just wish I could see this sooner. For now, here's the official synopsis.
Thirty years after his film "JFK," filmmaker Oliver Stone takes viewers on a journey through recently declassified evidence in the assassination of President Kennedy– the most consequential American murder mystery of the twentieth century. Joined by Oscar-winning narrators Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland, as well as a distinguished team of medical and ballistics experts, historians, and witnesses, Stone presents compelling evidence that in the Kennedy case "conspiracy theory" is now "conspiracy fact."