JFK Revisited Trailer: Oliver Stone Goes Through The Looking Glass For More Conspiracy Theories

I'm sure all Oliver Stone fans have their own specific favorite movie from the director's filmography. Maybe it's "Platoon," or "Wall Street." Maybe it's "Natural Born Killers," or "The Doors." Hell, maybe someone out there is a huge fan of "Snowden." But my favorite Stone film – and the film I consider to be his masterpiece, too – is "JFK." Stone's obsessive, paranoid thriller blends styles, alternating between black and white and color and using brilliant editing techniques. It's an exhausting epic that follows DA Jim Garrison (Kevin Costner) as he tries to prove a conspiracy involved with the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

This is heavy subject matter wrapped up in a hefty package – the theatrical cut clocks in at 188 minutes. And yet, "JFK" was a huge hit. Buzzy word of mouth helped it become the sixth highest-grossing film of 1991 worldwide. On top of that, it had real-world implications: the film helped inspire the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992. In short, I think "JFK" is a great movie. It's also 100% bullsh*t. Almost every conspiracy theory Stone puts forth in the film has been debunked, and the ones that haven't been entirely debunked are easily explained away. No matter: most people still think there was some sort of conspiracy involved with JFK's death – and Stone certainly hasn't changed his tune, either. And just in case there was any doubt about that, the filmmaker is returning to the world of JFK assassination theories with the documentary "JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass." And you can watch a trailer for the new documentary below.