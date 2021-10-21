King Richard Trailer: Venus And Serena Beat The Odds

"Everything to go from prodigy to pro." Today Warner Bros. dropped the second official trailer for "King Richard," the upcoming biopic about the rise of living tennis legends, Venus and Serena Williams and the lengths their parents, namely their father Richard, went in order to foster the remarkable talent of the Williams sisters. Will Smith stars as Richard Williams, and after the film's premieres at both the Telluride and London Film Festivals, there's already early Oscar buzz surrounding his performance as the father-turned-tennis coach who helped bring his athletically brilliant daughters to the professional level.

The Williams sisters permanently changed the course of the world of tennis, despite the constant and continued scrutiny faced even still today. The film looks to be an inspirational story about their journey, but with Venus and Serena both serving as executive producers, it feels safe to assume the film has their blessing and seal of approval. "King Richard" features Aunjanue Ellis as mother Oracene Price, Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen, Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci, with Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams, and Demi Singleton as Serena Williams.