Red Notice Trailer: The Rock, Gal Gadot, And Ryan Reynolds Walk Into A Netflix Movie

What do you get when you cross three movie stars, a heist and a couple dozen explosions? Pure entertainment, according to The Rock. In "Red Notice," Johnson plays John Hartley, an FBI profiler tasked with hunting down the world's most irritating criminals. In addition to being the second most-wanted art thief, Ryan Reynolds' Nolan Booth is also quippy and sarcastic — a much more punishable crime. Putting criminals behind bars should be a simple task for John but becomes mighty complicated once the movie's third star gets involved.

As the trailer reveals with a classic supervillain chair turn, Gal Gadot is Sarah Black aka The Bishop, the worlds greatest art thief. Unfortunately for John, The Bishop is ten times more annoying than Booth because she has the brainpower to outsmart him with ease. After framing the pair for a crime and getting them tossed in prison, Gadot's criminal sets her sights on her greatest theft yet: Cleopatra's eggs. Ya know, a macguffin. The important thing is, this setup gets us to the real reason "Red Notice" exists — some very expensive action-comedy hijinks!

In between the typical car chases and slapstick comedy fight routines, "Red Notice" throws in some intense boat action, a prison break, missiles aimed at helicopters and, for some reason, Dwayne Johnson doing some bullfighting. John and Nolan have plenty to overcome as they team up to take down The Bishop — and "Red Notice" has quite a lot of money to spend! So expect some customary heist thriller globetrotting and lots of epic explosions.

"Red Notice" comes from Johnson's frequent collaborator Rawson Marshall Thurber, who also produced the film alongside Reynolds and Johnson. The film also stars Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos. Along with its upcoming release on Netflix, the trailer reveals that "Red Notice" is getting a limited theatrical run. That's right, you can see a bull tackle Dwayne Johnson the big screen too! Best get in line for those tickets, folks!

"Red Notice" hits theaters on November 5, 2021, then arrives to Netflix on November 12. You can read the official synopsis down below.