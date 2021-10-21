Why 24% Of MCU Fans Are Wrong About The Worst Phase 2 Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe proved its concept in 2012 when "The Avengers" hit theaters. Multiple standalone franchises were able to successfully crossover into one massive, blockbuster event movie. That paved the way for more than a decade of interconnected storytelling, though a lot of pressure was applied when Phase 2 of the MCU kicked off in 2013 with "Iron Man 3."

But where did Marvel Studios trip over itself the hardest in Phase 2? We decided to survey some fans to determine which was the worst MCU movie during the two-year span between 2013 and 2015. The answer, as it turns out, was pretty surprising, if not downright wrong. So, let's have a look at the numbers.