Superhero Bits: The Batman Trailer In Glorious 4K, DC FanDome Was A Big Hit & More

(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

"The Batman" trailer gets released in 4K

"DC League of Super-Pets" is getting a video game

Tom Hardy teases a Spider-Man/Venom connection

DC FanDome was apparently a big hit