Dune Will Premiere Slightly Earlier On HBO Max

The impending release of "Dune," Denis Villeneuve's latest sci-fi epic, promises that "the spice must flow." But for those viewers who will be taking in the film from the comfort and safety of their own homes rather than the multiplex, it turns out the spice will flow just a little bit sooner.

As you may remember, "Dune" was one of the many Warner Bros. productions that found itself at the center of an industry-wide controversy last year: namely, AT&T's decision to release their entire slate of films simultaneously between movie theaters and the HBO Max streaming service (referred to as "day-and-date") with little to no warning given to their top talent. At the time, Villeneuve spoke out harshly against the unprecedented move and even went so far to say that, "Warner Bros. might have just killed the 'Dune' franchise." Cooler heads have (presumably) prevailed in the time since, as AT&T has gotten out of the movie business altogether and the temporary nature of this unusual day-and-date arrangement has become clear amid the ongoing pandemic.

In any case, that's all of less immediate concern to audiences who simply want to watch "Dune" as soon (and as safely) as they can. How much sooner will that be than we'd previously thought? I'm glad you asked!