25% Of Fans Are Most Excited To See The Sequel To This Netflix Original Movie

Given the newness of "Gunpowder Milkshake," it's no surprise that the film came in last during the survey. It's not that "Gunpowder Milkshake" isn't good or enjoyable, but the likelihood is that most people straight up haven't seen it yet. Fans have only had three months to see the film, but with things opening back up due to the pandemic, people are glued to their homes a lot less than they were earlier in the year. "Spenser Confidential" coming in second to last tracks, considering I definitely had to Google the film's poster art before letting out a loud "OOOOOOH, THAT MOVIE!" upon seeing Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke's faces. "Enola Holmes 2" fell right in the middle, perhaps due to the fact there's been more information made available for the film than just about everything else on the list. The Chris Hemsworth action film "Extraction" from Sam Hargrave and The Russo Brothers of Marvel fame just barely inched past "Enola Holmes 2" by less than half of a percent.

The real surprise, however, is "The Old Guard 2" surpassing Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead 2." Snyder's fanbase rivals that of "Star Wars" and "Ghostbusters" fans in terms of dedication and support, and "The Old Guard" was, well, not super well received. Somehow, "The Old Guard 2" received the most votes, by over 7% of "Army of the Dead 2." If this had been a survey done by Twitter hashtag instead of SurveyMonkey, the results would have looked a hell of a lot different.