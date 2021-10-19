John Wick Prequel The Continental Somehow Finds An Actor Capable Of Playing A Young Ian McShane

Today brings more casting news for "The Continental," the upcoming miniseries set in the same universe as the "John Wick" films. We recently learned that Mel Gibson is set to take part in the show, which hails from Lionsgate and Starz, though that decision was met with some backlash, for obvious reasons. Setting that aside for a moment, it has been revealed who will be playing a young Winston in the prequel.

According to Variety, the series has enlisted Colin Woodell ("Unfriended: Dark Web," "The Flight Attendant") to take on a younger version of the role played by Ian McShane in the movies. The series of three feature-length specials will tell the tale behind the infamous hotel for assassins, with Winston at its center. When the show was first announced it 2018, it was said that the show would expand upon the universe of the Keanu Reeves-led movies "by focusing on the Continental Hotel and those who find refuge under its roof. Set in a hyper-real version of Los Angeles, the series maintains the urgency of the action along with the dry humor from the 'John Wick' movies."

Variety also brings some additional plot details with the following logline:

"The Continental" will explore the origin behind the titular hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the iconic hotel, which serves as the meeting point for the world's most dangerous criminals.

Aside from finding a lead in Woodell, Variety notes that five other cast members have been added to the show as well. This includes Mishel Prada ("Vida") as KD, Hubert Point Du-Jour ("Madame Secretary") as Miles, Jessica Allain ("The Laundromat") as Lou, Nhung Kate ("The Better Man") as Yen, and Ben Robson ("Vikings") as Frankie.