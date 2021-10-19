Anthony Michael Hall Is Game To Return As Tommy Doyle In Halloween Ends [Exclusive]

Tommy Doyle plays a pretty big part in "Halloween Kills." And then he dies! As played by Anthony Michael Hall, Tommy is portrayed as the type of small-minded, bitter guy who never got any further than his own hometown. It's not the most well-written character, but I really bought into Hall's performance – he really does a good job of playing the type of guy you remember from high school; the guy who never amounted to much, and who still hangs around the same places from his youth, trying to reclaim some form of faded glory.

When Tommy learns that Michael Myers is back in town, he promptly puts together a mob of local vigilantes with the hopes of tracking Michael down. Of course, as is usually the case with unruly mobs, things get out of hand real fast. And ultimately, it all goes very wrong for Tommy when Michael ends up beating him to death with his own baseball bat. But just because Tommy meets his maker at the end of "Halloween Kills" it doesn't mean we won't see him again in "Halloween Ends." And if the opportunity arises, Hall is more than up for it.

When asked during a /Film interview if he'd be up for another "Halloween" adventure, Hall replied:

"In a split second, I would say yes. Absolutely. It would be a privilege. I would do it again in a second. What I explained to you today about working with David, and just being fans of him and Danny. I love those guys. It was a really good work experience. Interesting, too, not a long shoot. It was only about a six-week shoot. It went pretty quick. We had nights, too. It was mostly nights. so I enjoyed all that."

I really do hope Hall gets a chance to come back, because I quite enjoyed his flawed take on Tommy and would be up for seeing more, even if it has to be a flashback, what with his skull being caved in and all. "Halloween Kills" is now in theaters and on Peacock.